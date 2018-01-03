Museum Extends Weekend Hours

A downtown museum is extending its hours to better accommodate guests.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum announced today that starting on Saturday, Jan. 6 it will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The museum is open during the week Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Another change, GRPM said it will no longer offer extended evening hours on Tuesday nights, but instead plans to do more regular evening programming, including the Concerts Under the Stars series and Beer Explorers program.

