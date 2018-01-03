LaughFest FUNderwear Run & Adventure Challenge Details Announced

Gilda’s LaughFest announced details for its annual FUNderwear Run and Seriously Funny Family Adventure Challenge this morning.

The FUNderwear Run is being held on March 11 and the Seriously Funny Family Adventure Challenge will take place on March 18.

Runners, joggers and walkers interested in participating in the FUNderwear Run and families interested in the Adventure Challenge will be able to register for either event beginning today at laughfestgr.org.

The FUNderwear walk/run will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 11 in downtown Grand Rapids, starting and ending at New Holland Brewing Company’s Knickerbocker, located at 417 Bridge St. NW.

Racers are encouraged to wear their finest (and funniest!) underwear over their running clothes to create a hilarious and one-of-a-kind moment in support of free cancer, grief and emotional health support programs offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

Following the race, adult runners will have to opportunity to enjoy a beer at the Knickerbocker. Registration will cost $25 until Feb. 25 before increasing to $30. Registered participants will receive an official race t-shirt, a beer ticket and finisher medal.

The annual Seriously Funny Family Adventure Challenge will begin at noon on March 18. This free, family fun-filled challenge begins at the B.O.B. and involves teams of two to four racing across the downtown areas of Grand Rapids to engage in scavenger-hunt-like fun and exciting timed challenges.

“Everyone is invited to join us as we celebrate laughter for the health of it during both the FUNderwear Run and the Seriously Funny Family Adventure Challenge,” said Joanne Roehm, director of strategic initiatives and LaughFest.

The eighth annual LaughFest takes place March 8–18.