Calvin College Annual Speaker Series Kicks Off This Week

Calvin College’s annual January Series kicks off this week with a lecture by Rev. Mary Hulst, Ph.D., on “Why Millennials Are the Hope of the Church.”

The annual 15-day series takes place on the Calvin College campus each year and brings in a diverse group of speakers. The series has taken place for over 30 years and has been recognized as a three-time recipient of the Silver Bowl Award as the “Best Campus Lecture Series in the U.S.A.” by the International Platform Society.

Hulst’s lecture takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Her position as chaplain at Calvin College provides her with a unique position where she interacts with youth on a regular basis. She preaches for students weekly on Sunday evenings at the Calvin LOFT services (Living Our Faith Together).

Known as “Pastor Mary” on campus, she “loves to meet with any student to talk about life, faith, or anything else.” Hulst also lectures around the country on preaching, teaches workshops for preachers, and consults with churches and search committees on how to listen to sermons as time allows.

See the full list of speakers at Calvin College January Series.

Lectures take place at Covenant Fine Arts Center Auditorium from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. All lectures are free and open to the public.