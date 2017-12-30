See GR Chef’s Cook Up Delicious Cuisine

In case you missed any of GR|MAG’s chef demo’s this year, we’ve compiled them here. Check out these talented chefs at work, and if you’re daring enough, give one of their recipes a try.

Chef Tom Pugh, from Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen shows off his recipe for shrimp & grits.

Chef Aaron Van Timmeren, of Bistro Bella Vita, demonstrates how to make whole roasted branzino.

Watch Chef Clark of Mazzo Cucina D’Italia prepare agnolotti and then give his recipe a try yourself.

GR|Mag visits Pho 616 at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market for a chef demo by owners Ty Nguyen and Han Lee. The pair prepare the restaurant’s traditional banh mi sandwich.

GR|Mag took a trip out to Bier Distillery in Comstock Park ahead of Cocktail Week to find out what owner and master distiller Joel Bierling has concocted for the annual event. He introduced us to the Sour Old Man, a cocktail using Bier Distillery’s latest batch of gin.