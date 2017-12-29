Beer & Donuts Make a Great Pair

GR|MAG can’t think of a better pairing than beer and donuts and thankfully, neither can the Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM).

The museum’s next Beer Explorers program, on Jan. 11, pairs Founder’s beer with Robinette’s donuts. You’ll leave the class with a better understanding of how to pair beer with desserts.

Classes begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be held on the first floor of the GRPM. Admission to each class includes general admission to the museum as well as four beer and doughnut samples. A cash bar will also be available.

Tickets to Beer Explorers is $12 for museum members and $22 for non-members. Participants must be 21 and older. Tickets can be purchased at grpm.org.