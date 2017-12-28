Five New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Grand Rapids to Ring in 2017

As the Broadway musical “Rent” asks us, “How do you measure a year in a life?”

“In daylights? In sunsets? In midnights? In cups of coffee? In inches, in miles, in laughter, in strife?” Regardless of how you spent your 525,600 minutes of 2017, we can all celebrate making it through another year.

To help you out (because lordy, you deserve a break), we assembled a list of New Year’s Eve celebrations to ring in the new year. Pull the squad together for the last time, pop the champagne and let your hair down.

Cheers to 2018!

New Years Early Eve at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Ring in the new year with the whole family at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. Don’t worry about breaking bedtime – this party ends at 8 p.m. Create your own noisemakers while munching on kid-friendly appetizers and exploring the museum’s activities. Don’t miss the Celebration! Cinema balloon drop at 7:30. We’re told the event sells out, so get your tickets online. $12 a person, 6-8 p.m.

Ballroom Bashes at AHC+ Hotels

As they do each year, the three AHC+ downtown hotels are hosting their Ballroom Bashes event. This year’s theme is ‘Showtime,’ and it’s never an understated evening. The Amway Grand Plaza Hotel is presenting a montage of entertainment including a burlesque club, chic circus, Elvis and Sinatra impersonators and more. It’s sister property, the JW Marriott, is hosting Club J-Dub – join DJ Keller Shaw as he drops the beat. For a quieter, more intimate affair, the Courtyard Marriott Downtown is featuring a special NYE dining experience. Tickets start at $59. Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to Jan. 1, 1:30 a.m.

Grand Rapids Griffins game at the Van Andel Arena

Bring the whole family and join our hometown hockey team for its 21st annual New Year’s Eve celebration. Cheer on the Griffins in their end-of-year faceoff against the Milwaukee Admirals. After the game, stick around for indoor fireworks and open skating. $16-$37. 6 p.m.

New Year’s Eve 2017 at The B.O.B.

Not to be outdone by its hotel neighbors across the street, The B.O.B. is throwing the party of the year featuring seven DJs, four multi-course dinners, a featured stand-up comedy show and more. If you had a good year and are looking to blow that Christmas bonus, it’s also offering a VIP tableside bottle service (by special request). Buy your dinner tickets on Eventbrite, and The B.O.B. will be in touch directly to schedule your dinner. $55-$100. Dec. 31, 7 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2 a.m.

Mojo’s New Year’s Eve Celebration

Sing and dance the night away with live entertainment and a plated dinner at Mojo’s. Feast on pot roast, grilled chicken, mashed potatoes and green beans while watching the main floor piano show at 7 p.m. Then, head upstairs to party like it’s 2018 while the DJ throws down sick beats. Tickets $25-40. Dec. 31, 6 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2 a.m.

*Photo courtesy of JW Marriott