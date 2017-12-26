Grand Rapids Public Museum Comes to Life

See your favorite characters come to life at the Night at Your Museum event hosted by the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

The event is being held on Wednesday, Dec. 27 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is based on the popular “Night at the Museum” movies, the first of which came out in 2006 and saw night watchman (Ben Stiller) discover that the exhibits at a museum of natural history had come to life.

Using a souvenir flashlight and honorary security guard badge upon admittance to the dimly-lit museum, visitors become part of the drama that unfolds as characters from the Museum’s exhibits come to life.

Guests can take a ride on the Spillman Carousel, hear the Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Organ and see the holiday planetarium show in, “Let it Snow,” in the Chaffee Planetarium. The evening will culminate with Medieval knights dueling with swords.

For an additional cost, guests can also attend the Royal Dinner. At this unique prequel to the night’s main event, you will learn about castle life and what it takes to be a Knight of the Realm.

Advance purchase of tickets is strongly suggested as the event sells out each year. The cost is $25 per person for the program. Tickets for the dinner are $45 and include admission to the Night at Your Museum program. Dinner begins at 4:45 p.m. Limited tickets available.

All proceeds from the event benefit the programs and exhibitions at the GRPM.