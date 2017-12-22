Meijer Gardens Welcomes Beverly Pepper Exhibition

American sculptor Beverly Pepper’s work will be on display at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park (FMG) beginning in February.

FMG announced that “Drawn Into Form: Sixty Years of Drawings and Prints by Beverly Pepper” opens on Feb. 2, in conjunction with Pepper’s 95th birthday.

The exclusive exhibition is the first public showing of the gift of Pepper’s expansive print and drawing archives that was given to Meijer Gardens in 2016 and 2017. The collection spans seven decades of work and includes hundreds of drawings, prints, works on paper and notebooks – many containing sketches of her major sculptural endeavors.

This exhibition will run through April 19.

Pepper is world-renowned for her work, which often incorporates industrial metals like iron, bronze, stainless steel and stone into sculpture of a monumental scale, but her vast drawing and print repertoire is lesser known.

Recognized regionally for her soaring steel Galileo’s Wedge, a favorite in Meijer Gardens’ Sculpture Park since 2009, Pepper’s monumental sculptures are celebrated from New York to San Francisco.

“The opportunity to experience the sheer brilliance of Pepper’s work and trace the trajectory of her career from a realist aesthetic in the late 1940s and 50s through her embrace of abstraction to become one of America’s leading abstract sculptors is beyond compare,” said Joseph Antenucci Becherer, chief curator and VP at FMG.

