GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

Looking forward to a long holiday weekend? So are we. If you’ve finished your Christmas shopping, decked your halls and have your holiday menu planned, head out and enjoy one of the many fun events taking place this weekend. You can also get into the holiday spirit from the comfort of your own home this weekend.

“A Christmas Carol” Benefitting Ronald McDonald House

(Thursday)

The Grand Rapids Ballet kicks off its production of “A Christmas Carol” on Thursday evening with a performance benefitting Ronald McDonald House. A portion of every ticket sold for that evening’s show will be donated to the nonprofit, which provides local housing, meals and transportation to underprivileged families who come to Grand Rapids for medical treatment for their children.

Besides enjoying the performance, several Grand Rapids restaurants will be on hand with samples of some of their specialties, including Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen, The Melting Pot and English Hills Event Centers.

Catch additional performances of “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 22 and 23. All performances take place at Peter Martin Wege Theatre.

Cirque de Noël

(Thursday & Friday)

Experience the magic of Christmas, the wonder of Cirque and the beauty of a live orchestra with Old National Bank Cirque de Noël. The family-focused show features awe-inspiring performances by aerialists, acrobats, contortionists and jugglers, choreographed to your favorite seasonal music as Cirque de la Symphonie artists share the stage with the Grand Rapids Pops.

Tickets start at $32.

Puerto Rico Recovery show @ Pyramid Scheme

(Friday)

Help out hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico this weekend by attending a special show at Pyramid Scheme. The night will include performances by Great Black Night, Vizions Dance, Mantis Thee Unshambler and a surprise guest.

All proceeds go to Serve PR, which supports service industry workers on the island. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 donation in advance, $15 donation day of show.

Michael Jackson Tribute Show @ 20 Monroe Live

(Friday)

The King of Pop will get his due on Friday at 20 Monroe Live with a tribute show, Who’s Bad, honoring the “Thriller” singer’s incredible catalog. Performers will tackle Michael Jackson’s best-known work throughout the evening. Practice your moonwalk!

Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m.

Holiday Memories

(Christmas Eve & Day)

A special airing of “Holiday Memories of Grand Rapids” takes place on WOOD TV 8 and WOTV on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The video’s creators, Teresa Thome and Patrick Ziegler, of Fubble Entertainment, invite viewers to reminisce about their favorite holiday memories: Be it riding the train in the Herpolsheimer’s basement, shopping at Steketee’s or Wurzburg’s, or watching the Santa Clause parade.