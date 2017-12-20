Makeup BLVD Brings New Brands to GR

With a background as an educator and manager for a large cosmetics retailer, Melina Carreno Tobin decided it was time to open her own shop and focus on brands not readily available locally.

“The brands Makeup BLVD carries are not found in large retailers such as Sephora, Ulta or MAC. Our goal is to offer mid- to high-end brands that are in high demand on social media,” said Carreno Tobin, Makeup BLVD owner.

Makeup BLVD opened this past weekend at 1059 Wealthy St. SE. The new store was designed with a “clean, white and welcoming interior.”

“We want an atmosphere that is not overwhelming or intimidating,” Carreno Tobin said.

Instead, Carreno Tobin wants her space to feel like a “large beauty room,” similar to one you’d find in a “beauty influencer’s home.”

Stop by Makeup BLVD and you’ll be treated to coffee, tea or hot chocolate while you peruse the makeup selection, which includes mid-priced brands. “These products offer high quality at affordable price,” Carreno Tobin said.

Setting the store apart is its focus on service. It offers makeovers, classes, private sessions and event makeup.

“In the very near future, we will offer traveling make-up artists for events such as weddings,” Carreno Tobin added.

“We want Makeup BLVD to be the go-to place for makeovers, lessons and great makeup products in Grand Rapids. We will continue to add great brands that are difficult to find and grow our online presence as well.”

As you are getting ready for the holidays, Carreno Tobin has some suggestions.

“Bold, red or vampy lips are great for this time of year,” she said. “They show a little holiday spirit and help make a bold statement. Glitters and shimmers are great for this time of year as well. To beat dryness and winter skin, we have Skinny & Co. products, which are coconut based, 100 percent natural, and great for everyone in the family.”

She said this is also a great time of year to take advantage of Makeup BLVD’s selection of glitter and shimmer eyeshadows.