Strap On Your Skis: Cannonsburg Is Open

Last week’s snowfall might not have been on everyone’s Christmas wish list, but for area skiers and snowboarders, it brought an early gift, Cannonsburg Ski Lodge was able to open ahead of Christmas this year.

The ski area opened on Saturday with the double, face, quad, mid-rope, beginner area, and jiblet and playground parks all groomed and ready for action.

According to its Facebook page, tubing is scheduled to open on Dec. 23. Cannonsburg also offers trails for fat bike riding this winter.

So strap on your skis or snowboard and hit the hills. Weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekday hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

*Photo courtesy of Cannonsburg