Are You Ready for Battle? New Laser Tag Facility Opens

A few miles west of the heart of downtown sits a new hidden gem for active entertainment enthusiasts. Battle GR is a tactical laser tag experience unlike any other.

Husband and wife team Joe and Jenny Lashuay began their laser tag business a little over a year ago in Nashville, Tennessee.

“We were trying to find things to do for our kids’ birthdays. We have two boys and they’re past the bouncy-house stage and the trampoline place, so we were trying to find something different,” said Jenny Lashuay.

The duo originally began their venture as a mobile laser tag business, traveling to parks and outdoor parties to set-up the equipment. However, after moving to Grand Rapids, they decided the snowy winter weather would require an indoor facility.

The quaint space, at 4735 Lake Michigan Dr. NW, has a lobby with a small snack bar and space to play board games and socialize as well as a private room for parties and events.

Battle GR is great for groups and individuals alike. “We have walk-in hours, where parents can come play with their kids, college kids can play, anyone really,” Lashuay said.

Its wide variety of army-replicated guns and changing design will keep people coming back.

“Our games are called missions and we change them up. We have different objectives you can play, so it’s not the same every time you come.”

The couple has enjoyed many things about opening the business but Lashuay said, “The most fun part is seeing people’s expressions after they’ve played a couple of games. They walk in thinking, ‘oh, this is just laser tag,’ but come out surprised. We’re the only tactical laser tag in West Michigan, we’re so different.”

The missions aren’t the only difference; the social aspect at Battle GR is also unique.

“We are always hosting different, fun things, we have laser tag with Santa coming up in December and parent’s night out,” said Lashuay.

Along with the fun events, Battle GR hopes to host fundraisers and support local organizations.

“We really want to be a part of the community and help support other causes in the community,” Lashuay said.

Battle GR is open Fridays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., with private weekday rentals available.