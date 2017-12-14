Lakeshore Brewery Relocates & Expands

Abrewery along the lakeshore announced today that it is relocating into a larger location.

Big Lake Brewing (BLB) in Holland said it recently finished renovating 13 W 7th St., also in Holland, and will reopen in the new spot on Wed., Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. The new brewpub will replace the current location, at 977 Butternut Dr., Ste. 4, which will no longer be occupied by BLB.

At 7,000 square feet, which is more than double the size of its original location, the new space allows Big Lake Brewing to add a kitchen and full-service food menu. Previously, Big Lake Brewing allowed patrons to bring food in from area restaurants.

The new location includes seating for 160, a spacious patio with gas fire pits and seating for 60, a 35-foot-long bar with 20 seats with TVs mounted above, banquet tables that were hand planed and hand sanded with wood from an over 80 year old oak tree that overlooked Lake Macatawa.

The space was designed by Big Lake Brewing and Forged by Design, a Holland-based design firm specializing in timber and steel, and features steel, wood and handcrafted tables from salvaged red and white oak from a house in Maryland built in the 1840s.

Engineers Travis Prueter, Nicholas Winsemius and Gregory MacKeller founded Big Lake Brewing more than four years ago and have seen significant growth since. The trio said while beer is their primary focus, adding a food menu was something they knew would enhance their facility.

“For us, it really is all about the beer, but when we expanded into this new location, we knew the key to our success was having the right chef and the right menu,” said Travis Prueter, owner and director of retail operations.

Big Lake hired Luke Dekker as executive chef, formerly of Sandy Point Beach House, who set about creating a menu. He’s created a variety of dishes, from a reconstructed caprese salad to the Beer Mac N Cheese to a steak burger and wood fired pizzas.

Big Lake Brewing serves up craft beers, such as Ryecoe IPA, Leroy Brown and Darkstar stout. The brewery has gone from a three-barrel system to a seven-barrel system.

The brewery packages product out of its new 4,300 square-foot facility, at 164 and 166 E. 19th St. in Holland, with a 15-barrel system.

The new location has a long history, having once housed Holland’s original brewery, Backstreet Brewing. More recently, it was home to several restaurants including Serafina’s Bar and Grill.

Big Lake Brewing will be open in its new location Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.