UberEATS Rolls Out Across Grand Rapids

Have a hankering for a burger or some fish tacos? Now you can have those items and more delivered right to your door from some of the best restaurants in town.

Uber announced this morning the roll out of UberEATS in Grand Rapids, starting today. The service will also be available in the surrounding neighborhoods of Grandville, Walker, East Grand Rapids and Kentwood.

Similar to its ride sharing service, UberEATS is an app that allows you to order food from a variety of participating area restaurants and have it delivered to wherever you are seven days a week.

Download the free UberEATS app and you’re halfway to having delicious meals delivered to your home.

The service includes food delivery with full menus from over 40 restaurants including Brick and Porter, Fat Boy Burgers, Curry Kitchen, Wealthy Bakery and many more.

To receive free delivery on your first two orders, enter the promo code MICHIGANEATS in the app now through Dec. 21.

Here’s how UberEATS works:

Download the free standalone UberEATS app for iOS or Android or head to UberEATS Login with your Uber account Find a restaurant you know and love, and pick what you want from its menu Pay with your card on file Watch as the order is picked up and delivered to you