Trim A Tree from One of These 7 West Michigan Christmas Tree Farms

According to the Michigan Ag Council, Michigan is the third largest Christmas tree industry in the nation, harvesting approximately three million Christmas trees each year. So it’s no surprise that the Grand Rapids area has plenty of places to cut or buy your own fresh tree. It’s not only a festive family tradition, when the trees are installed at home they’ll fill the air with their warm, zesty aroma. If you’re heading out with your saw on the hunt for the perfect tree, check out the seven places below to procure your own pine, fir or spruce.

Red Flannel Christmas Tree Farm

Drive about 20 minutes north of Grand Rapids and you’ll find the Red Flannel Christmas Tree Farm in Cedar Springs. While it has trees ranging from six to 12 feet, prices are based on species – not size. Choose from the varieties like woodsy-smelling balsam fir, the citrusy concolor fir or the stiff blue spruce, among others. Red Flannel only takes cash or check, so leave your credit card at home. Open weekends only. 507 Cedar Springs Ave., Cedar Springs, MI 49319

Hart Tree Farm

Hart Tree Farm’s 120-acre farm is one of the more popular Christmas tree farms in town. Peruse its selection of pre-cut trees and decorated wreaths – or cut down your own. The cut-your-own trees are available in eight different species and range in size up to 10 feet. Saws are available to use for free on site. Open Monday – Friday from noon-6 p.m., Saturday – Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 8760 Young NE, Rockford, MI 49341

Lenderink Christmas Tree Farm

If you’re not keen on driving to Belmont to get your greenery, you’re in luck! Lenderink Christmas Tree Farm is also selling its pre-cut trees, wreaths and garland at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market – with free tree bundling. Visit the tree farm for both you-cut and pre-cut trees. As an added bonus, if you cut your own tree Lenderink’s will shake and bundle it for you. Open Monday – Friday from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. 1401 House St. NE, Belmont, MI 49306.

Bosch’s Countryview Nursery

Munch on free popcorn balls while perusing the nursery for the perfect evergreen. Choose from 10 different tree varieties, with shaking, drilling and baling all included. Bosch’s also offers a selection of pre-cut trees in the barn. You can buy cups of cider, coffee and hot chocolate to keep you warm, and horse-drawn wagon rides are offered on the weekends. Snag a $10 off coupon on the website. Open Sunday – Friday 1 p.m. – dark, Saturday 9 a.m. – dark. 10785 84th Ave., Allendale MI 49401

Vormittag Tree Farm

In 1954, John Vormittag and his wife, Gertrude, planted their first field of pine seedlings. Little did they know that their farm would grow to be the Christmas tree destination it is today. It offers fir, spruce and pine trees; cut the trees yourself (cleaning, drilling and wrapping included) or buy one of the pre-cut varieties. Open Monday – Friday from noon – 5:30 p.m., Saturday – Sunday 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. O-9921 Linden Dr., Grand Rapids, MI 49534

Schneider’s Evergreens

From Norway spruce to white pine, Schneider’s Evergreens has a great selection of Christmas trees. Tree wrapping, drilling and carry out bags are included with each tree. Schneider’s also sells fresh, festive wreaths. Open Friday from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday – Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 1716 Hayes St., Marne, MI 49435

Horrocks Nursery & Garden Center

Well known for its landscaping business, Horrocks’ Garden Center transforms for the holiday season to a Christmas tree farm. Take a wagon ride out to the tree field and get lost in its 10,000 trees. Afterward, warm up in the barn with free hot dogs, hot cocoa and coffee while watching a Christmas movie. Open Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. 776 N. State Rd. (M-66), Ionia, MI 48846