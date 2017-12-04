Local Author Talks “Building Beer City”

Local author and GR|MAG contributor Pat Evans will host a series of talks throughout December on the history of beer in Grand Rapids.

Evans is slated to present “Building Beer City” at two area libraries and a local brewery.

Evans is the author of “Grand Rapids Beer: An Intoxicating History of River City Brewing” and a former Grand Rapids Business Journal reporter, where he covered the beer industry in Grand Rapids for five years. Evans has many insights to share regarding how Grand Rapids came to be known as Beer City USA.

The talks will last approximately one hour and Evans said he will cover the “history of beer in Grand Rapids, how we became a nice beer destination, how it compares to other beer cities and the current state of beer in the United States.”

Presentations:

Dec. 5 at Grand Rapids Public Library, 7 p.m.

Dec. 18 at KDL Walker Branch, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 19, KDL Grandville Branch (at Osgood Brewing), 7 p.m.