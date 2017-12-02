Restaurant Trading American Fare for Cali-Mex Menu

After six years, the Crooked Goose in Standale is closing its doors, but the restaurant space won’t be empty for long. Meritage Hospitality Group, owner of Crooked Goose, said the space will reopen in the spring of 2018 as Taco Vista, a Cali-Mex taqueria.

Crooked Goose’s, at 355 Wilson Ave. NW, last day serving patrons will be Dec. 3. After closing, the space will undergo a transformation to accommodate its new concept.

The restaurant group said Taco Vista aims to “transport” guests to Southern California, with “an interior that matches the individuality of the menu.” Taco Vista will expand into the retail space next door, doubling the footprint of the current restaurant.

It will feature an a-la-carte taco menu with a Baja California twist and responsibly sourced ingredients. House-made guacamole, signature salsas and churros are just a few of the menu items offering a west coast flare.

“I want my food to be delicious and beautiful, but even more than that I want it to tell a story,” said Justin Large, who will serve as executive chef.

The bar program at Taco Vista will be just as lively; featuring cocktails splashed with choice tequila and fresh squeezed juices, a dynamic tequila and mezcal collection with canned beer on ice.

Brad Teachout, director of casual dining operations for Meritage, said the decision to convert the restaurant to a taqueria was made after studying the surrounding area.

“We wanted to do something completely different from everyone else,” he said.

Meritage Hospitality Group is shooting for a community atmosphere with Taco Vista. The new restaurant is being designed to include space for games like shuffleboard and foosball, which will give guests “the opportunity to interact with one another and share unique experiences.”

*Photo courtesy of Crooked Goose