Read All About It! Newsstand Reopens

After a brief closure, Elliott’s News returns to downtown.

The 105-year-old newsstand has a new home in the lobby of McKay Tower; it closed nearly a year ago due to renovations at its former location.

“We are excited to be back in business,” said Bill Bennett, Elliott’s longtime owner.

Although its footprint has shrunk – from 1200 sq. ft. in its former space to 900 square feet in McKay Tower – Bennett said customers can find most of the items they’ve come to expect from Elliott’s.

He has outfitted the store with new magazine racks and other equipment and doesn’t anticipate that the smaller footprint will affect the selection.

Bennett and his team are still applying some finishing touches to the space, including adding inventory, and he is awaiting installation of the store’s credit card processing and Michigan Lotto machines, but he says the store is “about 65 percent stocked.”

The current store hours are:

Mon. – Fri.: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sun: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

*Photos courtesy of Elliott’s Newsstand