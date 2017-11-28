Holiday Season Kicks Off with Christmas Tree Lighting

Venture downtown on Friday evening for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. You can also strap on a pair of skates and glide across Rosa Parks Circle, which has been transformed into an ice rink.

The celebration begins at 5 p.m. with the Good Tidings Caroling Company spreading holiday cheer by “singing loud for all to hear.” The Western Michigan University Synchronized Skating Team will also be on hand to celebrate the recent opening of Rosa Parks Circle skating rink for the season.

At 5:45 p.m. the city’s Christmas tree will be lit up. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be available at this time for family photos.

Stay warm with coffee and other yummy beverages from Ferris Coffee & Nut’s mobile truck, which will be on hand along with Patty Matters Food Truck, The Everyday Chef and Wife, and Doughrunts food trucks.