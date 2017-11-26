Get Into the True Holiday Spirit with Giving Tuesday

Want to give big this holiday season, make a donation to your favorite local charity on Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is an international day of giving that always takes place the Tuesday following Thanksgiving (Nov. 28).

Last year, Grand Rapids nonprofits joined forces under the hashtag #GRgives to encourage local giving by individuals and businesses. Over 300 area nonprofits participated and over $300,000 was raised.

The campaign is looking forward to growing this success in year two with increased participation from community partners, donations and pledge of support from volunteers.

Several local charities have pledged matching donations for Giving Tuesday donations.

Arbor Circle noted every dollar donated between now through Giving Tuesday will be matched up to $5,000, making this an especially good time to give.

Kids’ Food Basket staff and their families will be personally matching online donations made on #GivingTuesday dollar for dollar, up to $5,000.

“The Kids’ Food Basket team and our families so deeply believes in this work that we are coming together again to provide a Staff Match for the third year in a row,” said Bridget Clark Whitney, Kids Food Basket executive director.

If you are strapped for cash during the holidays, don’t worry, #GRgives isn’t just about raising funds. You can also commit to giving two hours of your time over the next year to a local nonprofit of your choosing.

Signup at the website and the Volunteer Center at Heart of West Michigan United Way will follow up with ideas for holiday volunteering and provide other resources to help you honor your pledge over the next year.

So choose your favorite nonprofit and make a donation on Giving Tuesday.

*Photo courtesy of Kids’ Food Basket