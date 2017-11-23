GR|Mag’s Top Weekend Picks

After you’ve eaten all the turkey, stuffing and pie you can handle, head out to enjoy Thanksgiving weekend. Whether you’re in the mood to shop or dance, Grand Rapids is ready to make the holiday season jolly with plenty of fun events.

Small Business Saturday

(Saturday)

Considering whether or not to fight the crazy shopping crowds on Black Friday, consider shopping local on Saturday instead.

Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting small businesses and celebrating communities across the country. By shopping or dining at local places, you’ll show support for small businesses and make a positive impact in your community.

Eastown, East Grand Rapids and Midtown are great places full of local retail shops, as well as surrounding communities like Lowell and Rockford. Check out MoDiv downtown and Brother’s Leather in the Heartside Neighborhood for other good deals.

Back to the ‘90s Pajama Jammy Jam

(Friday)

For a flashback in time, party at The Pyramid Scheme this weekend.

Dance the night away in your cozy pajamas as you jam to A.B., Auto-Pilot, DJ Composition, DJSnax and SuperDre on Black Friday. The ‘90s-themed party is a great way to bookend your Thanksgiving celebrations.

Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $18 at the door. The event is 21 and over.

7 Monks “Dark Friday”

(Friday)

If you simply can’t stuff in any more food, head to 7 Monks for beer and a good cause instead.

On Friday, the taproom will be celebrating one of the most beloved shopping days of the year in true beer fashion: with 23 dark beers on tap.

The event will offer discounted Friar’s Union membership fees, with 100 percent of all membership fees donated to Toys for Tots (Traverse City) and Helen Devos Children’s Hospital “Wish List” for a Nintendo Wii Fun Center (Grand Rapids).

Dark Friday hours are noon to midnight. For more information, visit 7 Monks.

Fredrick Meijer Gardens Christmas Exhibition

(Friday-Sunday)

Experience the magic of the holidays with 42 Christmas and holiday trees and displays from countries and cultures around the world.

Frederik Meijer Garden’s (FMG) 23rd annual Christmas and Holiday Traditions Around the World exhibition opened earlier this week and will run through Jan. 7. The gardens have been transformed into a botanical wonderland filled with fresh poinsettias, orchids, amaryllis, the fresh aroma of evergreen and trees that sparkle with over 300,000 white lights.

The exhibition is included with general admission tickets. Check out all of FMG’s winter activities.

Dark Beer, Dark Side

(Friday)

Spend an evening on the dark side this Black Friday at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. The museum, in partnership with Brewery Vivant, will host Dark Beer, Dark Side.

Listen to a brief presentation from Ryan Engemann, the Wandering Monk from Brewery Vivant, with a Q&A to follow, explore more of the museum, and grab a beer before entering the Chaffee Planetarium for the museum’s original production, Dark Side: The Light Show, set to the music of Pink Floyd.

Ticket price includes three beer samples, general admission to the museum and admission to the evening’s planetarium show.

Sounds of Christmas

(Saturday & Sunday)

Ring in the holiday season with the “Sounds of Christmas” performed by the Chamber Choir of Grand Rapids.

The program will take place at Basilica of St. Adalbert, 654 Davis Ave NW, and will feature a wide variety of Christmas music.

Tickets will be available at the door – $20 adult, $15 senior and $10 student. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.