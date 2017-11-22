Christmas Lite Show Opens at Ballpark

West Michigan’s “largest, animated, drive-through light show” returns today with even more twinkling lights.

In honor of its 20th anniversary, the Christmas Lite Show at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park has added 10,000 more lights to its already more than two-miles worth of lights, tunnels, and animated displays. Another new feature this year is the Memory Lane Train, which allows visitors to experience the show in a whole new way.

Plan your visit accordingly, because Santa will be making appearances on a handful of dates in December.

The Christmas Lite Show is the work of Bill Schrader, who founded the light show to help families “make lifetime memories.”

The Christmas Lite Show runs through Dec. 31, including all holidays, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each day.