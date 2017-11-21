Like To Shop Local? Prove It This Weekend

Sift through a sampling of local retailers offering Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals and since we’re on a roll, a few Cyber Monday offerings as well.

District News

Support local by shopping small on Nov. 25 for Small Business Saturday along the Avenue for the Arts, at MoDiv and in the Downtown Market. Shoppers can grab passports, stamping them at various businesses to then drop off at specific welcome centers for a chance to win a prize. The three collaborating venues offer numerous shopping opportunities and The Pop Up Shop (on Division Avenue) hosts an additional ten entrepreneurs in that space alone.

“The Pop Up Shop will be the hot spot with vendors from different backgrounds,” said Jenn Schaub, neighborhood specialist for Dwelling Place who manages and supports the Avenue for the Arts programming. She also recommends Light Gallery + Studio for its fantastic mix of home goods and fine artwork and the high-quality items at Parliament the Boutique, Bold Socks and Brothers Leather Supply Co.

“The Avenue for the Arts is known for personal touches. You’re not just buying something from a locally owned shop but the person who made it or had an integral role in the design or vision for that company,” said Schaub.

The Downtown Market also hosts a welcome station where shoppers can pick up free Small Business Saturday tote bags containing downtown Grand Rapids maps with small businesses, lists of special offers, the shopping passport and other swag.

When it comes to market participants, Rak Thai offers a $5 gift card for every $15 spent and Field & Fire follows suit with a $5 gift card for every $20 spent. Spice Merchants offers $5 off all gift boxes and if you buy a “Year of Pints” membership at Love’s Ice Cream you get four scoop gift cards for free. There’s more deals and specials, so stroll the market and investigate the rest as we hear The Oddest Supply Co., Malamiah Juice Bar and Old World Olive are celebrating as well.

Check Out A Few Stores That Are Planning Big Things For You, The Savvy Shopper

SCHULER BOOKS & MUSIC

Have fun at the store’s Holiday Selfie station complete with festive accessories to get in the spirit. While at the station, sign up for a Shop Indies First Sweepstakes to win $1,000 of books and $1,000 of books for the store to donate.

The Holiday Bounceback Spend & Save initiative kicks off on Black Friday with 10 percent off a future purchase in January for purchases over $100 and a free coffee coupon. You’ll receive 15 percent off future purchases in January for purchases over $200 and a free coffee and cookie coupon. Take advantage of 20 percent off a future purchase in January for purchases over $300 and a free coffee and dessert coupon.

Did you know it’s also Record Store Day on Black Friday? Shoppers save 20 percent off select vinyl records in stock.

When it comes to sweet Small Business Saturday deals, it’s a good idea to head to the store and hope the general manager surprises you with a Shop Small tote bag filled with books. Three totes will be given away to an unsuspecting customer so be that person.

Also, the first 30 customers that spend over $30 (easily done) receive a free Vera Bradley zip ID case that’s handy for quick errands and holds your ID, cards, a little cash and has a ring for keys—perfect for shopping.

Rolling into Cyber Monday, the store treats shoppers to 20 percent off web orders and free shipping with the coupon code: CYBER 20.



ROCK PAPER SCISSORS

If you consider yourself the consignment queen and love deals on gently used but fabulous clothing, the store is celebrating Black Friday with a progressive sale that starts at 40 percent off from 10 a.m. to 10:59 a.m. followed by 30 percent from 11 a.m. to 12:59 p.m. continuing to 25 percent off from 1 p.m. to 2:59 p.m. with the sale completing at 20 percent off from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Do the Small Business Saturday thing here by checking out the 20 perecent off sale and free gift offer (with a $40 purchase). There’s another incentive with a kickback coupon where you’ll receive a $10 coupon off a future $30 purchase. The fun events are a thank you to the store’s loyal customers and to get newcomers in to make fast, fashion friends.

SILVER & GOLD POP UP SOIRÉE

Local makers Fox Naturals, Iconoclasp and A/B join forces from noon to 7 p.m. at Lamb Bride. It’s a place to sip and shop exclusive items from three Grand Rapids creatives. “Silver and gold gives the party some direction,” said DJ AB. “You’ll see that in the clothing and packaging and for the design of the space.” From Iconoclasp’s gala clothing to everyday casual stuff from A/B and the unisex appeal of Fox Naturals products, there’s something for everyone and all ages.

AB will be bouncing back and forth between creating a cool playlist, DJing sporadically and sharing his clothing line. Look for new designs to drop on Black Friday and for the pop-up shop expect exclusive designs and a new line of kid’s clothing in three different designs. “The season change is a fun time for clothing—layers and heavy fabrics and people wanting to be comfy, warm and look good.”

CLOTHING MATTERS

Changing the world by doing more with less and choosing ethically manufactured clothing is what this shop is all about. A 10 to 60 percent off storewide sale for the Black Friday/Small Business Saturday weekend celebrates conscious commerce and invites all to be part of its initiative to see how much pollution customers can prevent over the holiday season. Purchases over $50 come with special offers.

URBAN EXCHANGE

Black Friday deals drop as the day goes on so get there early for the biggest and best. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. shoppers receive 50 percent off items followed by 35 percent off from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., while 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. features 25 percent off merchandise.

On Small Business Saturday, you can pop into the store to cash in on 40 percent off (up to five items). It’s 20 percent off everything else and if you present a receipt from a purchase made that day at another local business you receive an additional 10 percent off. Now that’s a lot of use of the percentage key.

GINA’S BOUTIQUE

Visit the store on Black Friday for 20 percent off your purchase for friends and family. Notice a little something you wanted to get for yourself? Come back on Small Business Saturday to take them up on their free gift with purchase offer. This shop is right next to MoDiv where there’s a Small Business Saturday celebration going on.

LENNON & WILLOW

Black Friday at this boutique means the first 25 customers, spending $75 or more, receive a Hansel and Gretel’s House scented candle along with a Christmas canvas tote. On Small Business Saturday there’s a Lennon & Willow Cash special—this means anyone spending $50 or more receives a $10 coupon to use in January.

DENYM

This one is easy to remember, the store will extend 20 percent off purchases for both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Stop in for local refreshments and treats and to view their holiday candle launch from Capri Blue.

Stay Home, Stay In Pajamas And Shop Online

PRINTED & PROPER

The apparel company known for its cheeky tees and sweatshirts will be featuring flash style codes for Black Friday. This means they’ll be rolling out several codes throughout the day with mystery discounts ranging from 20 to 50 percent off and it’s just timing and luck to see what you get.

For Small Business Saturday, the shop partners with American Express to offer fun goodies with orders (think stickers, totes and pins). The shop treats you right, adding their own freebies in every order from other small businesses, so you could end up with organic skincare items, handmade hair accessories, bath bomb dust and more.

The party keeps going with Cyber Monday deals (similar to their Black Friday savings) but also offering a 2 for $32 special on a selection of holiday tees. Visit www.printedandproper.etsy.com to get inspired.

CINDY’S SUDS

100 percent natural products for body, bath and home are super popular gifts for anyone on your list and any age. This shop is having Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and if you’re a part of their rewards program you’ll score even bigger (points add up to coupons). With every order you receive a free lip balm and double reward points. Orders over $75 means get you free shipping, a free 8 oz. lavender calendula salt soak, free lip balm and double reward points. Big spenders with order totals over $125 enjoy free shipping, a free lavender calendula gift set containing bar soap, salt soak and body butter in a gift bag and the free lip balm and double reward points.

Looking for a feel-good promotion? When you purchase Healing Salve (their best-selling product) on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, Cindy’s Suds donates a Healing Salve tin to the Alpha Family Center of Lowell—an organization that provides support to local families. Visit www.cindyssuds.com to start making a wish list.