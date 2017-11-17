Santa Claus is Coming To Town

Ahead of a busy season building toys and packing his sleigh, Santa Claus is making a visit to downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday.

Santa will ride in the historic Jaycee’s sleigh in the Art Van Santa Parade presented by the Grand Rapids Jaycees. The parade starts at 9 a.m. The route runs along Monroe, starting at Michigan Ave. and ending at Fulton Street.

Several local marching bands, carolers and other performers will join Santa along the parade route to celebrate the holiday season.

Santa will be making visits to PNC Bank for photos following the parade.

You can also find Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Grand Rapids Public Library, 111 Library St NE, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Santa will be chatting with children about their holiday wish lists beginning at 11 a.m., while Mrs. Claus will be reading stories and sharing hot chocolate at 10:30 a.m. You can also decorate your very own tabletop holiday tree.

Both events are free and open to the public.