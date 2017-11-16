Trevor Noah & Cameron Esposito Among LaughFest Headliners

“The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah is coming to Grand Rapids in March as part of the eighth annual LaughFest lineup.

Noah will perform at the comedy festival’s signature event, which takes place on Saturday, March 10 at DeVos Place.

The 10-day Gilda’s Club event takes place March 8 -18.

Other LaughFest headliners include Cameron Esposito, Tiffany Haddish and Maria Bamford.

Haddish recently starred in Universal’s “Girls Trip” alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Regina Hall, and in August, debuted her comedy special for Showtime titled, “Tiffany Haddish: SHE READY! From the Hood to Hollywood.”

Bamford is the creator and star of “Maria Bamford: the special special special” and of the cult hit web series “The Maria Bamford Show,” and Esposito hosts her own weekly stand-up show at the famed Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in Los Angeles and is the co-creator and co-star of GLAAD award nominated “TAKE MY WIFE.”

Other performers who are returning to LaughFest include: Anjelah Johnson, who has guest starred on shows such as “The Shield,” “Ugly Betty” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm”; and Bert Kreischer, host of the Travel Channel’s “Trip Flip” and “Bert the Conqueror.” New to LaughFest and headlining this year is Greg Hahn, who has appeared on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” Comedy Central, MTV and CMT.

The artists, who were revealed this morning, are in addition to the previously announced “Weird Al” Yankovic event happening in partnership with Live Nation and 20 Monroe Live, and the Grand Rapids Symphony’s Second City’s Guide to the Symphony.

The 10-day festival will feature the Clean Comedy Showcase, March 8–10, with two showcases. Artists announced for Clean Comedy Showcases include Jordan Carlos, Nore Davis, Aaron Kleiber, Grant Lyon, Nathan Macintosh, Keith McGill and Emma Willmann.

The National Stand-up Comedy Showcase will be held, March 16–17, featuring Sean Patton, who has performed on Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham,” “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” and “Conan”; Taylor Tomlinson, top ten finalist on season 9 of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing”; and Ryan O’Flanagan, comedian, actor and writer who can be seen in the Netflix Original Series “American Vandal” as well as in Comedy Central’s “Corporate.” Four other nationally known comics featured are Janelle James, Chris Garcia, Tim Dillon and Joel Kim Booster.

The Best of the Midwest competition will feature seven Midwest comics battling to be crowned as the region’s best comic in 2018. Competitors are Geoffrey Asmus, Reena Calm, Mickey Housley, Joe Kilgallon, Holly Lynnea, Martin Morrow and Ali Sulton.

Other seriously funny shows announced include Pop Scholars, River City Improv, Rockin’ Homegrown Jam, LaughFest’s Best and the Dirty Show.

LaughFest 2018 will include more than 200 free and ticketed shows featuring over 100 artists at more than 40 venues in Grand Rapids, Lowell, and, new this year, Wayland’s Gun Lake Casino.

LaughFest Badges will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Nov. 17. Badges are priced at four levels and will allow individuals to create customized ticket options for shows before individual tickets go on sale. The badges include access to insider perks, such as exclusive parties, early access to additional single ticket sales, early seating at free shows, merchandise discounts and an exclusive t-shirt.

Individual tickets go on sale Jan. 12.

*Photos courtesy of LaughFest