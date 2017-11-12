Winners Announced in the Mosaic Mobile Film Contest

As part of the Mosaic Film Experience, high school and college students in West Michigan were asked earlier this year to create two- to three-minute films using only their mobile devices (mobile phone or tablet).

In addition to the length requirement, Mosaic Film challenge entrants also had to meet the following criteria: entrants must use “tomorrow” as a theme for their film, use letters as a prop, and the words “why not” must be spoken or used in the film.

Students competing in the challenge had the chance to win $1,000, $500 or $250 if their film was selected as the first, second or third place winner.

A juried panel of experts awarded first, second and third place cash prizes to high school and college winners this past week.

The Mosaic Mobile Film challenge is in its third year as part of the Mosaic Film Experience. The Mosaic Film Experience is a nonprofit that provides students with an opportunity to tell their own stories through film and to meet professionals in the film industry and learn about different opportunities and career paths. View the students’ videos at Mosaic Film Experience.

High School Winners:

First Place ($1,000) – “A Short Film: Tomorrow,” Mariah Barrera, City High School

Second Place ($500) – “Wake Up, Xian Castillo,” Careerline Tech Center

Third Place ($250) – “The Rhythm of Tomorrow,” Braeden Harmelink, Brendon Mrozinski, Zoe Frick, Lauryn Rhodes, Scott Sheets

Rick Wilson Student Choice Award ($250, based on public vote) – “Why Not Make it Better?,” Allison Riley, Careerline Tech Center

Honorable Mention – “Issues,” Molly Vance, Briza Castillo, Calum Goodman, Noriajha Hatchett, Desmond Scheelkruger, Grand Rapids Montessori

College Winners:

First Place ($1,000) – Picture This, Celia Harmelink, Grand Valley State University

Second Place ($500 ) – Tomorrow, Justin Thompson and Nick Buwalda, Compass College of Cinematic Arts

Third Place ($250) – ”The End’, Spencer Allen, Calvin College

Rick Wilson Student Choice Award ($250, based on public vote) – “Henry,” Bryce Thomas, Grand Valley State University

High School Winning Film: