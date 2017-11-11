Airport Opens Military Welcome Center

Members of the military traveling through the Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GFIA) can now enjoy a lounge just for them and their families.

The airport cut the ribbon on the new Military Welcome Center earlier this week. The private space is located pre-security near the Concourse A exit. It is open for active military, veterans and their families.

The center offers refreshments, charging stations, an airport arrival/departure monitor, and lounging spaces as well as programming by WGVU and PBS. There are also veteran profiles, an interactive map and murals where military personnel and veterans can pinpoint where they have been stationed or deployed.

Jim Gill, GFIA president and CEO, said the airport is “proud to offer a quite space” dedicated to military members. The space is part of the Gateway Transformation Plan the airport is undergoing.

The military center was created in partnership with SpartanNash. The company said the welcome center was a natural extension of the work its already doing to enhance the lives of military members and veterans in the West Michigan community, from employment opportunities to its distribution of grocery products to the U.S. military commissaries.

