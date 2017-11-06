Makers On The Move: Retail Shop Relocates & Expands

When Courtney Jones was dreaming up a business idea and entertaining names, one phrase sounded best: Dime & Regal. The founder and co-owner explained, “Dime means an affordable price and regal refers to quality, handmade goods.” She emphasized that Dime & Regal items come in under $100, with a good majority costing less than $50.

The shop carries handcrafted accessories such as jewelry and scarves as well as home wares including candles and paper goods, all crafted from local makers and artisans.

The store has big news: they’ve moved. With the help of Colliers International | West Michigan retail associate Chris Prins, Dime & Regal has moved from Division Avenue to a long-time vacant building that’s undergone significant renovations in the Wealthy Street corridor.

“A local investor liked the area and how it was transforming and taking shape with restaurants such as Donkey Taqueria, The Winchester and Wealthy Street Bakery,” Prins said. “All of that, including the atmosphere and ambiance of the 1,200 square foot location makes it a great place to work, live and play. You can drive down on a Friday or weekday and so many people are out walking the streets and giving life to this corridor.”

The new space represents the Dime & Regal vibe; with the marble flooring giving off a clean, calm and streamlined look, for instance.

When asked to put together a mood board that embodies the store’s personality, Jones describes a landscape in whites, greys and dark, barn wood textures. “It’s simple and minimalistic with hints of silver, gold, copper and mutual colors,” said Jones.

She’s describing a high-end décor aesthetic that’s also indicative of the kinds of goods the store carries. “All products fit the look of the shop—scarves in greys, browns and beiges—so the color scheme offers a peaceful place to shop.”

The lifestyle boutique has more than doubled its space with the new location and plans on filling it with additional artisans. It is asking current residents to stock up on goods and seeking new brands and businesses. While the store has always been a space for local businesses, representing anywhere from 15 to 20 artists, the new space continues that tradition as a hub for local creators and their specialized goods in a beautifully redone building that complements the attention to craft.

Both Jones and her business partner, co-owner Samantha McIntosh (a well-known metalsmith), create jewelry that’s featured in the store, so they’re living the artist life while helping their fellow creative tribe succeed.

Another example of that are the many workshops offered by the store, specifically with resident artist Krista Pischner—a painter and illustrator whose work appears on tea towels, mugs and paper goods.

“Krista teaches painting classes and there’s food and you get to pick out your own painting,” said Jones. “The last theme was autumn harvest. We recently released a candle-making workshop. We’re bringing in local artists and they are teaching the community about their trade.”

Moving right before the holiday season has Jones hoping neighborhood residents will visit the new location and she’s planning a November grand re-opening event to entice shoppers. “We want to be that connection for people and local amazing products, so they don’t have to go out to the mall on black Friday. We want them to come in and shop for men, women and kids.”

The grand re-opening event is being held on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and features refreshments, swag bags, hourly gift card and product winnings and one impressive raffle grand prize.

While relocating is exciting, Jones will miss the fellowship on Division where it all started. “The whole Division area and the Avenue for the Arts is an amazing, supportive community and we’ve created many relationships. It’s heartbreaking. We’ve been there for two years and I’m leaving a little bit of my heart there.”