Yoga Studio Offers Classes Tailored to Veterans

AM Yoga has partnered with Community Rebuilders to launch a yoga program for veterans to assist with symptoms of PTSD and other mental health issues.

The partnership will offer veterans free 60-minute yoga classes over the next two years. The classes will be held once a week at various locations, including at the AM Yoga Studio and at Community Rebuilders.

The classes will kickoff with a donation-based class on Nov. 10 at 5:45 p.m at the AM studio. This class is open to both veterans and AM studio members in celebration of the launch of the new program and in recognition of Veterans Day.

The intention of this program is to improve the health and well-being of veterans through the practice of yoga. Ashley Yost and Mali Jane, owners of AM Yoga, said yoga practices of asana, pranayama and driste are all beneficial ways to raise awareness of problems in health to more clearly define a solution.

“For those that are recovering from PTSD, yoga and meditation can undo the nervous system dysfunction that underlies stress symptoms,” said Michelle Hoexum, director of community relations for AM Yoga. “It also provides powerful tools to help with anxiety and trauma while providing a means to recognize gratitude.”

Hoexum added, “Teachers will be able to modify the practice to accommodate injury. Yoga and meditation will address issues with mobility and mental health, and will help create new habits to reduce stress and improve awareness.”

With an intensive training course from Veterans Yoga Project (VYP), an educational and advocacy organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of military veterans, six AM studio instructors became certified to teach these veteran-tailored courses. The classes will be taught from the instruction learned through VYP and will specifically tailor teachings to symptoms of PTSD.

By partnering with AM Yoga, Community Rebuilders said it is able to help imrpove access for veterans who might not otherwise be able to receive targeted yoga practice.

“We have always had the philosophy that yoga should be available to everybody, everywhere and we knew there were a large population that were dear to our hearts and our needs were going unmet,” said Jane.

Veterans only classes will be held the first Monday of the month from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the AM studio, the second Thursday of the month from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the AM studio, the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Housing Navigation Center, and the fourth Friday of the month from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Community Rebuilders.

Community Rebuilders is a nonprofit that works to ensure all veterans have access to safe and affordable housing.

*Photo courtesy of AM Yoga