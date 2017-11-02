GR|Mag’s Top Weekend Picks

Whether you’re an early riser or a night owl, this weekend is filled with events perfect for you. Maybe enjoying the morning planning out all of your holiday shopping? Or how about a warehouse party dedicated to the leading figure of pop art? Take this weekend to enjoy the cool outdoor fall weather and also all of the businesses lining the city.

Welcome Home 2017

(Friday)

Join Habitat for Humanity of Kent County as it hosts its second annual fundraising event promoting affordable home ownership to local veterans. The event will include a strolling dinner, dessert and program featuring stories about veterans and how stable and affordable housing has affected them. Don’t miss out on keynote speaker Peter Meijer, an Iraq veteran.

Tickets are $75 or a sponsorship Patriot level ticket is $250. The event will take place at 6 p.m. at the Goei Center. For more information visit Habitat for Humanity Kent County.

A post shared by Alpha Sigma Tau - Gamma Xi (@astgvsu) on Feb 18, 2017 at 4:30pm PST

Warhol Factory Party

(Friday)

This Friday, the committee of the GRAM is hosting a factory party to pay tribute to the work of Andy Warhol. This fun celebration will feature dancers, drag queens and performers including DJ Jeff LEopard, Joshua Tree, Tom Shannon and many more DJs and artists. The fun doesn’t stop there, video projections, music and much more, all in honor of the pop culture genius himself.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door and the event is 21 and over. We hope you weren’t planning on sleeping because the party begins at 9 p.m. and goes until 1 a.m at ArtPrize HUB on Sheldon Avenue. To purchase tickets or learn more about the event, visit Warhol Factory Party.

International Artisan Market

(Saturday)

Come out for Cornerstone University’s third annual International Artisan Market. This event brings international artisans and organizations to the Grand Rapids area to exhibit their products.

This event is the outcome of a Cornerstone student trip to Ecuador, where the students realized that many artisans struggled in selling their products. That is when Cornerstone got the idea to bring these products to Grand Rapids and sell them to a more profitable market here in GR.

Join the market-goers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and enjoy a wide array of artisan goods at Cornernstone University.

Full Moon Ribs & Steins At The Knickerbocker

(Saturday)

Looking for a way to celebrate the full moon? Try New Holland Brewing The Knickerbocker’s Full Moon Ribs and Steins. Ribs are a tradition celebrated for each full moon of 2017 by the brewery. A Michigan-sourced rib plate that has been smoked and butchered in-house special will be offered beginning during lunch and continuing into dinner, while supplies last.

This special coincides with The Knickerbocker’s stein night. Either bring a pitcher or purchase one there and enjoy 32-ounce stein fills of year-round or seasonal brews for $6. For more information, visit The Knickerbocker.

Fall Festival At Richmond Park

(Saturday)

Come down to Richmond Park to celebrate the fall weather at the first annual Fall Festival. Hosted by the City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department, the festival is packed with fun for the whole family from kayaking on Richmond Pond, outdoor ping-pong, free zumba, cider & donuts, facepainting, and much more.

The festival begins at 11 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m.

A post shared by Danielle (@danielle_elizabeth0718) on Oct 23, 2017 at 3:45am PDT

Holiday Gift Show at Meijer Gardens

(Saturday)

Want to get a head start on your holiday shopping? Opt for the Holiday Gift Show at the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. This annual event allows early holiday birds the opportunity to shop for unique and creative gifts. There will be a wide variety of products for even the trickiest loved one to shop for.

Members of the Frederik Meijer Gardens will receive a 10 percent off discount on purchases. This event will take place at 9 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. For more information visit Holiday Gift Show at FMG.