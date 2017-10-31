Dancers Take Flight at GVSU Fall Arts Celebration

Audiences will be treated to a dance routine much different from what they’ve likely seen before during the Fall Arts Celebration at Grand Valley State University.

Aerial Dance Chicago (ADC) brings its aerial performance to GVSU’s Louis Armstrong Theatre, located in the Thomas J. and Marcia J. Center for Performing Arts on the Allendale Campus. The performance, “Celebrating Originality: Defying Gravity with Aerial Dance Chicago,” takes place Monday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. The performance is free to attend and the public is welcome.

ADC, which presents original choreography, will incorporate a variety of apparatus, including suspended fabrics, bungee cords, hoops, swings and ropes during the performance.

“Aerial dance has evolved into a highly sophisticated and expressive art form, far beyond its origins in acrobatics and circus-based aerial arts,” said Danny Phipps, chair of the Music, Theater and Dance Department at GVSU. “It is a visually stunning and innovative approach to modern dance that is a must see for anyone who loves dance.”

Phipps said ADC’s performance at GVSU is a unique opportunity for West Michigan.

“While there are more and more such companies developing nationwide, performances such as this are mostly centered in larger cities and urban environments,” he said.

ADC was founded in Chicago in 1999, and in 2014, it opened Chicago’s first dance center dedicated to work in aerial dance. The organization said its the only dance company in the Chicago region dedicated to choreography and performance in the field of aerial dance.

The performance will be preceded by a carillon concert on the Cook Carillon Tower at 7:10 p.m. featuring Julianne Vanden Wyngaard, university carilloneur, and followed by a reception.