“Best in the World” Gin Returns to West Michigan Shelves

Alocally made gin, which has been named best in the world, is making its second appearance this week.

Long Road Distillers, 537 Leonard St. NW, will release Batch No. 2 of Michigin, a spirit made with 100-percent Michigan ingredients, including handpicked juniper from Beaver Island.

On Wednesday, the distillery will host a party, which will include 50 percent off gin cocktails and the ability to purchase bottles to take home. Michigin will hit statewide distribution this week at retailers, bars and restaurants.

Michigin is made with Lake Michigan water, red winter wheat, as well as Michigan-grown botanicals such as the juniper and lemon verbena and fennel. The gin also incorporates Galena hops from Michigan Hop Alliance. The second batch now also includes mint.

According to the distillery, the first batch of Michigin sold out earlier this year following the Fifty Best Competition naming it the “Best Gin in the World.”

“We get calls and emails on a regular basis asking when we’ll have Michigin back,” Jon O’Connor, Long Road co-owner, said. “It’s definitely helped us reach new consumers and new retail and restaurant accounts.”

Long Road employees have made multiple trips to Beaver Island to handpick the juniper for the product.

“Picking juniper is a hard job – but there’s no better place to do it that on the Island,” said Kyle VanStrien, Long Road co-owner. “It’s one of the most beautiful places in Michigan and the residents of the Island have offered a warm welcome each time our team visits.”