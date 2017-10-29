Essential String Trios Kicks Off Chamber Music Series

Essential String Trios takes the stage on Thursday, kicking off St. Cecilia Music Center’s Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center concert series.

Cellist David Finckel, violinist Arnaud Sussman and violist Paul Neubauer will perform the works of Beethoven, Mozart and Penderecki.

St. Cecilia’s said the trio offers a “peak listening adventure of stunning variety, engrossing dialogue and transparent beauty.”

Along with his work as a performer, Finckel also serves as the co-artistic director of the Chamber Music Society. He was named Musical America’s 2012 Musician of the Year, one of the highest honors granted to musicians from the music industry in the United States.

Sussman and Neubauer are also impressive musicians who have been recognized for their skill. Sussman was the winner of a 2009 Avery Fisher Career Grant; having distinguished himself through is “unique sound, bravura, and profound musicianship.”

The New York Times described Neubauer as “a master musician,” and he was recently appointed artistic director of the Mostly Music series in New Jersey and is on the faculty of The Juilliard School and Mannes College.

“Co-artistic directors David Finckel and Wu Han choose the most amazing programs for this series and send us dynamic performers,” said Cathy Holbrook, SCMC executive director.

Concert tickets are $38 and $43 and can be purchased by calling St. Cecilia Music Center at 616-459-2224 or visiting the box office at 24 Ransom Ave. NE. Tickets can also be purchased online at SCMC.

A pre-concert wine / hors d’oeuvres event for $15 will be available to all ticket holders starting at 6:30 p.m. A post-concert party is open to all ticket-holders giving the audience the opportunity to meet the artists and obtain signed CDs of their releases.

There will also be a pre-concert talk with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center artists in the Royce Auditorium to discuss the music selection for the evening and any other questions that pertain to the artists themselves.

Additional Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center performances:

Jan. 18 – Dvořák and Brahms features co-artistic director and pianist Wu Han, pianist Michael Brown, violinists Chad Hoopes and Paul Huang, violist Matthew Lipman and cellist Dmirtri Atapine performing the works of Brahms and Dvořák.

April 19 – Classical Evolution includes pianist Gilles Vonsattel, violinists Ida Kavafian and Erin Keefe, violist Yura Lee, cellist Nicholas Canellakis and clarinetist Tommaso Lonquich performing Mozart, Weber and Brahms.

Season tickets for the Chamber Music Society Series are still available and include a $15 discount off of single ticket prices for the three concerts to be held on Nov. 2, Jan. 18 and April 19 by calling 616-459-2224 or visiting St. Cecilia Music Center, at 24 Ransom NE.

*Photo by Lisa Marie Mazzucco.