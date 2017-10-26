GR|Mag’s Top Weekend Picks

Are you ready for a scary good weekend? With Halloween fast approaching, Grand Rapids is filled with holiday fun for everyone. So, grab your kids, your best friends, or your significant other and go enjoy the fall festivities.

Trick or Treat at the Children’s Museum

(Thursday)

Calling all ghosts and goblins! The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is hosting a special trick-or-treat event this Thursday.

Children and parents alike are encouraged to wear their costumes and trick-or-treat throughout the museum. In addition to the exhibits, children can create spooky art projects, like masking-tape mummies, spider-web paintings, and decorative treat bags.

Admission is $1.75. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Leo Kottke performance at St. Cecilia’s

(Thursday)

Looking for some live music to brighten up the rainy week? Leo Kottke is headlining the launch of St. Cecilia’s Acoustic Café Series this Thursday.

Head to St. Cecilia’s Music Center to see Kottke, who has been described by “Rolling Stone Magazine” as “so good that he didn’t need a band.” He will mesmerize the audience with his amazing six and twelve-string guitar picking genius.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and is followed by a post-concert party for all ticket holders. For tickets and more information visit SCMC. Tickets range from $35-$40.

Corgis in the Park

(Saturday)

Attention all corgi lovers! Head to Riverside Park this Saturday to hang out with hundreds of your favorite pups. Corgis in the Park is returning for its third year.

Bring your corgi dressed in costume to the event benefitting Paws with a Cause, a nonprofit organization that “enhances the independence and quality of life for people with disabilities nationally through custom-trained Assistance Dogs.”

The fenced in ball field along the Grand River and Riverside Park Band Shell will be reserved for a few hours of corgi-only fun, beginning at 10 a.m. The event is free to attend. To RSVP, upload a photo and name of the dog to Corgis in the Park on Facebook.

You don’t have to have a corgi to attend but please don’t bring other dogs.

Celebrate Rosa Parks Circle

(Saturday)

Rosa Parks Circle has been named one of five Great Public Spaces in America. With exceptional design by internationally acclaimed artist Maya Lin, support by the Frey Foundation, and the dedication of countless other community members, this cherished place in the heart of the city has contributed greatly to the vibrancy of Grand Rapids.

To celebrate this exciting national recognition, head to Rosa Parks Circle this Saturday, where you can find everything you love about it in one day, including live music, food trucks, free fitness, swing dancing and more.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. and is free to attend. The full schedule can be found on Facebook.

Stella’s Funhouse of Fear

(Saturday)

Do you dare to enter the Funhouse of Fear? Stella’s is hosting a no-cover party to celebrate Halloween. There will be freaky food specials, like build your own chronic popcorn and deep-fried Oreos and scary good drink features.

Specials begin at 11 a.m. with the funhouse opening at 7 p.m. and dancing beginning at 10 p.m. Costumes are highly encouraged. Must be 21+ to attend.

If you’re left wanting more after a night of scary fun, head back the next morning for a pumpkin pancake brunch and a Mary’s Ghost (a clear bloody Mary).

