Fork Fest Dishes Out Local Fare

Grab a fork and get ready to dig into some delectable local fare. The seventh annual Local First Fork Fest event takes place on Thursday.

Fork Fest is being held at Romence Gardens & Greenhouses, 265 Lakeside Dr. NE, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Stroll from booth to booth and try samples from over 40 local restaurants, breweries, farms, grocers and will be dishing up samples of fall favorites.

The unique event is a fun way for people to try out food from a plethora of area establishments and interact with the chefs and servers in a way they might not be able to in a restaurant setting.

“Meeting the people who grow, prepare, serve, and distribute our food builds a connection to place and an appreciation for the uniqueness of our community,” said Elissa Hillary, president of Local First.

She added, “Fork Fest is a great way to experience the diversity of West Michigan’s food scene in one place, especially as our food scene continues to grow.”

All samples are included in the price of admission ($40) and a cash bar will be available. There is also a VIP admission ticket ($65) available this year that allows for early entry to the event, beginning at 4:30 p.m., as well as a cocktail making class hosted by Long Road Distillers.