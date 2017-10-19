GR|Mag’s Top Weekend Picks

Whether you’re a theater buff, bookworm or even a comic book enthusiast, this weekend has something for you. Filled with fun for the whole family, GR|Mag is excited for an event-filled weekend in the city.

Take a break from Halloween activities and dive into the mind of Dr. Seuss, celebrate 10 years of a popular bar or snap a photo with Wolverine. The entertainment this weekend is non-stop. Luckily, we have the guide to get you through it.

Meanwhile Anniversary Party

(Friday)

Popular Wealthy Street bar The Meanwhile is taking a brief intermission from its film series to celebrate a decade of existence. The Meanwhile invites family and friends to commemorate its 10-year anniversary with catered food, fun and all of its “ridiculous” specials. The celebration takes place from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m., giving party-goers plenty of time to enjoy the food, drinks and company.

A post shared by Meanwhile Bar (@meanwhilebargr) on Apr 10, 2015 at 2:39pm PDT

“Seussical the Musical”

(All Weekend)

Based on the works of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss, Grand Rapids Civic Theatre opens its production of “Seussical the Musical” this weekend. This production brings the books to life with appearances from some of Seuss’ most iconic characters. See the tales “Horton Hears a Who!,” “The Cat in the Hat,” and “Miss Gertrude McFuzz,” all intertwined in this musical about imagination and discovery.

“Seussical the Musical” opens Friday night and runs through Oct. 29. For more information or to purchase tickets visit Grand Rapids Civic Theater.

Library Book Sale

(Saturday and Sunday)

Nothing beats curling up with a good book, or a couple, on a cool fall evening. The Grand Rapids Public Library is hosting a Friends of the Library book sale. From three books for $1 on Saturday to a $5 bag sale on Sunday, this sale features deals all weekend. Discover bargains, classics and more.

The sale goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. All proceeds will go towards the Grand Rapids Public Library.

A post shared by GRPL (@grandrapidspubliclibrary) on Sep 6, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

Wicked the Musical

(All Weekend)

Ever wonder what happened between Glinda the Good Witch and the Wicked Witch of the West before Dorothy came to Oz? See for yourself in the Broadway Grand Rapids production of the Tony-award winning musical, “Wicked.” Held in Devos Performance Hall, this production will take place Thursday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Broadway Grand Rapids is holding a lottery prior to each performance for $25 orchestra seats (cash only). Two and a half hours prior to each performance, people who present themselves at the DeVos Performance Hall box office will have their names placed in a lottery drum; thirty minutes later, names will be drawn for a limited number of orchestra seats. This lottery is available only in-person at the box office, with a limit of two tickets per person.

“Wicked” runs through Nov. 5. Tickets are nearly sold out, but you can check with Broadway Grand Rapids to see if you can still score a seat.

Comic Con

(Friday through Sunday)

Explore a world of superheroes, cartoons and other favored characters at this year’s Comic-Con. Held at Devos Place, this convention has something for all comic book and popular art lovers. Featured celebrities from Star Wars and animated series’ will be present as well as renowned cartoonists and illustrators.

Still not sold? How about an adult cosplay costume contest held on Saturday? Dress as your favorite character and strut across the stage for a chance to win a prize. The contest is open to all costumes. Or, just sit back and enjoy the show as an array of your favorite comic book characters parade across the stage.

For a full schedule of events and ticket information visit Grand Rapids Comic Con.

A post shared by Kage Kiba (@kiba.kage) on Jan 9, 2017 at 2:17am PST