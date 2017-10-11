Brewery Partners with Fire Station on New Beer

New Holland Brewing’s Knickerbocker and the Grand Rapids Fire Department collaborated on a new project that brings together beer and the Great Lakes Burn Camp.

The Knickerbocker is introducing a new beer on tap that will be used as a fundraiser for Great Lakes Burn Camp, an organization that promotes “positive healing, self-esteem, confidence and general well-being” for burn-injured children.

Named by the Bridge Street Fire Station, the beer is called Hose ‘er Down, and for every one purchased $1 will go toward allowing campers to attend Great Lakes Burn Camp with no out-of-pocket expenses to their parents.

This red pale ale with “hop-forward flavor” launches Wednesday, Oct. 11. In addition to the proceeds from Hose ‘er Down sales, 10 percent of all food sales from the launch party will also go toward Great Lakes Burn Camp.

The launch party, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., will include opportunities to mingle with local firefighters and learn more about Great Lakes Burn Camp.