Pink Swings into Grand Rapids

Ahead of the release of her seventh studio album, pop superstar Pink announced her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which includes a stop in Grand Rapids.

The 40-date North American arena tour kicks off in Phoenix, Arizona on March 1 before coming to Van Andel Arena on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. Members of Van Andel Arena’s email list will have access to purchase tickets during an exclusive presale on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Pink has become known as much for her elaborate stage shows as for her catchy pop-songs. The Los Angeles Times said, “Pink remains perhaps the most gifted and imaginative physical performer in pop right now.”

Pink’s newest album, “Beautiful Trauma,” comes out Oct. 13, and the singer has already released two songs, “What About Us” and “Beautiful Trauma,” off the new album. A third song, “Whatever You Want,” was just released as well.

Tickets will be available at the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices, online at Ticketmaster.com, and charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Tickets prices are $37.45, $67.45, $87.45, $137.45, $157.45, and $207.45.

Sign up on at Van Andel Arena by Tuesday, Oct. 10 to receive the presale code for presale access. A purchase limit of four tickets will apply to all presale orders.