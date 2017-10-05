Marie Catrib’s Closes for Dinner

Popular East Hills restaurant Marie Catrib’s will serve breakfast and lunch only according to an announcement the restaurant’s owner made on Facebook Tuesday.

The restaurant said beginning Wednesday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, April 14 its hours of operation will be 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The restaurant has operated dinner hours Monday through Friday until 8 p.m. It has also offered takeout from its deli throughout the day and evening.

Owner Fouad Catrib said, Marie Catrib’s will use the extra time “perfecting our favorites, playing with new ingredients, and nurturing our creativity.”

Patron reactions have been mixed, with some congratulating Marie Catrib’s for taking the step and others expressing disappointment at the limited hours.

Marie Catrib, who died of cancer in 2013, opened her namesake restaurant in 2004 after relocating to Grand Rapids. The restaurant–inspired by Catrib’s Lebanese heritage-became a popular spot, especially for the vegetarian, vegan and gluten free crowd, thanks to its abundant menu options.

*Photo courtesy of Marie Catrib’s