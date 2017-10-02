ArtPrize Names Top 20 Finalists

On Sunday afternoon, ArtPrize named the Top 20 public vote finalists, now eligible for round two voting beginning today at 2 p.m. The finalists have a shot at $200,000 in grand prize money.

The finalists were named in one of four categories: 2-D, 3-D, Installation and Time-Based. According to ArtPrize, 35,318 visitors cast 327,814 votes for their favorite art during round one voting.

A group of category jurors previously selected 20 finalists in the same categories as well. The public and the category jurors now have the opportunity to select winners from the forty finalists, which is different from past years.

“Combining the public vote and juried picks into one pool of finalists we hope will ultimately challenge each other to look more deeply at the range of entries spread across the event, and to consider each others’ perspectives when selecting their winners,” said Kevin Buist, ArtPrize exhibitions director.

Round two voting runs through Oct. 5 at 11:59 p.m. Visitors can cast up to forty votes, one per finalist and ArtPrize encourages visitors to consider voting for at least one entry in each category. The winners of both the public and juried awards will be announced at the Ninth Annual ArtPrize Awards Ceremony on Oct. 6 at 20 Monroe Live.

ArtPrize Nine Public Vote Final 20:

Two-Dimensional

Crowns of Courage by Amanda Gilbert, David Burgess and Steven Stone at DeVos Place Convention Center (Grand Rapids, MI)

Team Spirit by Anni Crouter at Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum (Flint, MI)

Life, Death and Transformation by Frits Hoendervanger at The B.O.B. (Detroit, MI)

9/11 by Mher Khachatryan at Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum (Fort Lee, NJ)

A. Lincoln by Richard Schlatter at Amway Grand Plaza (Battle Creek, MI)

Three-Dimensional

The Salvere Hitch by Jeff Best at Amway Grand Plaza (Clare, MI)

Fenced In by Cassandra Burgess at The B.O.B. (Rocklin, CA)

Whimsical Harmony by Bruce Gorsline at JW Marriott Grand Rapids (Williamston, MI)

Early January on the Pearl Street Bridge by Melodee Jackson at DeVos Place Convention Center (Zeeland, MI)

Lux Maximus Fused Glass, Copper, Bronze and Metal by Daniel Oropeza at Grand Rapids Public Museum (Costa Mesa, CA)

Installation

SOS (Safety Orange Swimmers) by A+J Art+Design at Grand River (Somerville, MA)

ENMESH by Leroi DeRubertis at Grand Rapids Art Museum (Durham, NC)

Decadence: Sugar Mural by Shelley Miller at Grand Rapids Public Museum (Montreal, Quebec)

Oil+Water by Ryan Spencer Reed and Richard App at Grand River (Ludington, MI)

AUTISM A Visual Journey by Ann Vincenti-Michelman at the city water building by the richard app gallery (Rockport, MA)

Time-Based

Red Dirt Rug Monument by Rena Detrixhe at Western Michigan University – Grand Rapids (Tulsa, OK)

broke(n)hunger by Kyd Kane at Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA) (Wyoming, MI)

Object-Orientalis by Eva Rocha at The Fed Galleries @ KCAD, Kendall College of Art and Design (San Paulo, Brazil)

Monsters Go by Aaron Zenz at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum (Spring Lake, MI)

Midtown Flutter by Yuge Zhou at Grand Rapids Art Museum (Chicago, IL)