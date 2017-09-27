West Michigan Fall Color Tours

While GR|Mag certainly recommends heading north this fall to enjoy the season change in its most brilliant reds, oranges and yellows, if you can’t get away, there are a few local roads that make for a colorful drive.

From October 14 through 21 you can catch the best colors of the season in Kent County.

Recommended Drives:

• Honey Creek Avenue from Pettis Avenue to Cannonsburg Road

• Bailey Drive from Vergennes Street to Lincoln Lake Avenue

• Fallasburg Park Drive from Lincoln Lake Avenue to Gavin Lake Avenue

• 5 Mile Road from Lincoln Lake Avenue to Gavin Lake Avenue

• Gavin Lake Road from 5-mile road to Belding Road

• Wabasis Avenue from Belding Road to 12 Mile Road

• Ramsdell Drive from 5 Mile Road to 11 Mile Road

The list was provided by the Kent County Road Commission as part of a 2017 “don’t miss” list of local roads for fall color viewing, which included recommendations from 20 county road agencies in the state.

“County road agencies have found many hidden gems among the miles of roads during the fall seasons, as they have been taking care of these roads for years,” said Denise Donohue, executive director for the County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan.

You can also make your own “don’t miss” recommendations. Drivers are invited to use #LoveFallRoads with a post on CRA’s Facebook page or on Twitter at @MICountyRoads to let everyone know the best local road spots for Michigan’s fall colors. Be sure to indicate an intersection, the county and the closest city/village in your post.

Visit County Road Association of Michigan to see the full list.

*Photo courtesy of Kent County Road Commission