89th Annual Art Show Spotlights Michigan Talent

ArtPrize isn’t the only game in town. The Muskegon Museum of Art (MMA) kicks off its 89th annual Michigan Regional Exhibition on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.

The public is invited to an opening reception at the MMA that evening from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Prize-winning artists will be recognized at an awards ceremony, beginning at 6:45 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

A Meet the Artists event is being held on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. as well. The artists will be on hand to discuss their artwork and answer questions. This event is also free and open to the public.

The MMA said its annual, juried regional show is the “longest-established regional art exhibition in Michigan” and is known for its “competitive nature and professional presentation.”

Entry is open to amateur and professional artists throughout Michigan. This year, 358 artists from across the state registered 691 artwork entries for the exhibition. Guest juror Petra Fallaux chose 155 works by 145 of the artists to appear in the show.

Fallaux is an independent curator, writer and artist. She is the former director of the Hewlett Gallery at Carnegie Mellon University, where she oversaw eight to 14 exhibitions a year that included multi-disciplinary shows in the visual and performing arts and various sciences.

Fallaux said the MMA’s Regional Exhibit is a “great way to see a statewide ecosystem.”

This selection of artwork—varying widely in media, theme, and style—will fill the MMA’s Walker Galleries through Nov. 8. Many of the artworks in the exhibition are available for sale.

The Muskegon Museum of Art is located at 296 W. Webster Ave. in downtown Muskegon.

2017 Artist Awards

Best of Show | $1,500

Donita Simpson, Royal Oak, Portrait of the Artist: Jo Powers

2nd Place | $1,000

Deborah Bowen, Spring Lake, Mystic Path

3rd Place | $750

Margaret Davis, Ann Arbor, Debarking

Director’s Choice | $500

Margaret Davis, Ann Arbor, Debarking

Curator’s Choice | $500

Elizabeth Brandt, Holland, Inside Passage

Friends of Art Award | $250

Carolyn Reed Barritt, Ann Arbor, Conflagration

West Michigan Potters Guild Eleanore Smith Memorial Award | $250

Flynn Sochon, Twin Lake, unvasepourFranz

Phil Chmura Memorial Award | $200

John DeHoog, Ann Arbor, Stepper and Wrecker

Gordon Hall Memorial Award | $200

David Huang, Sand Lake, Luminous Relic 1519

Robert and Veronica Youngman Memorial Award for Graphic Arts | $150

Armin Mersmann, Midland, Fractured Patterns

William L. “Bill” Rogers Best Photography Award | $150

C.J. Breil, Ann Arbor, Conduct Becoming: Survey #17

Docents’ Choice | $100

Chuck Sharbaugh, Holly, Pivots & Rows

Honorable Mentions | $100

David Bartlett, Farmington Hills, Cell XV

Elizabeth Brandt, Holland, Inside Passage

Karin Nelson, Wyoming, Contrast