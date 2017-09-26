ArtPrize Jurors Narrow Field to 20

Last night, ArtPrize jurors gathered to announce their 20 finalists.

The jurors selected five entries in each of four categories: 2D, 3D, Installation, and Time-Based. These twenty finalists will join the twenty public vote finalists, to be announced on Oct. 1, and will be in the running for $500,000 in prizes — including two $200,000 Grand Prizes and $100,000 in Category Awards.

A fifth category award juror selected five ArtPrize venues to compete for the $12,500 Outstanding Venue juried award.

The juried category award and Grand Prize winners will be announced at the Ninth Annual ArtPrize Awards on Oct. 6.

The category award jurors are Miranda Lash, curator of contemporary art at the Speed Art Museum in Louisville (2-D); Rachel Adams, senior curator of exhibitions for the University at Buffalo Art Galleries, (3-D); Scott Stulen, director and president of Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa (Time-Based); Anila Quayyum Agha, artist, associate professor of drawing at Herron School of Art in Indianapolis, and $300,000 Public Vote and Juried Award winner at ArtPrize 2014 for her work “Intersections” (Installation); and Larry Ossei-Mensah, New York-based independent curator and cultural critic, co-founder of ARTNOIR (Outstanding Venue).

Two-Dimensional

“HERO[series]” by Michael Hyacinthe at [HAS HEART] at Veterans Memorial Park (Grand Rapids, MI)

“820 Ebony/Jet” by Barbara Karant at The Ruse Escape Rooms (Chicago, IL)

“El Sueño Americano (The American Dream)” by Tom Kiefer at DeVos Place (Ajo, AZ)

“Virtue Virtu Vertu’ by HIPKISS” by Alpha & Chris Mason at GRCC Collins Art Gallery (Panjas, France)

“Sofía Draws Every Day: Years 2, 3, and 4” by Sofía Ramírez Hernández at Cultural Collective @ Rumsey Street (Grand Rapids, MI)

Three-Dimensional

“Recovery of Icarus” by Rolf Jacobsen at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park (Grand Rapids, MI)

“Frontiers” by Benjamin Jones at the city water building by the Richard App Gallery (Belchertown, MA)

“Flint” by Ti-Rock Moore at Fountain Street Church (New Orleans, LA)

“Bloodline” by Holly Wilson at Monroe Community Church (Mustang, OK)

“Laborer” by Mike Wsol at Grand Rapids Public Museum (Lilburn, GA)

Installation

“Canceled Edition” by Pippin Frisbie Calder at Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA) (New Orleans, LA)

“ENMESH” by Leroi DeRubertis at Grand Rapids Art Museum (Durham, NC)

“Two-way Protocols” by Zane Miller at The Fed Galleries @ KCAD, Kendall College of Art and Design (Columbus, OH)

“Society of 23’s Locker Dressing Room” by Jeffrey Augustine Songco at the city water building by the richard app gallery (Grand Rapids, MI)

“.. Radical Stimulus” by Jessica Wildman at Grand Rapids Art Museum (Highland Park, MI)

Time-Based

“Go-Rilla Means War” by Crystal Z Campbell at Rumsey Street (Oklahoma City, OK)

“Red Dirt Rug Monument” by Rena Detrixhe at Western Michigan University – Grand Rapids (Tulsa, OK)

“The Heartside Community Meal” by Seitu Jones at Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA) (St. Paul, MN)

“Remission” by Paul Kaiser and John Charter at the city water building by the richard app gallery (West and North Hollywood, CA)

“Searching” by Le’Andra LeSeur at The Fed Galleries @ KCAD, Kendall College of Art and Design (Jersey City, NJ)

Outstanding Venue

Monroe Community Church

Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA)

Western Michigan University – Grand Rapids

The Fed Galleries @ KCAD, Kendall College of Art and Design

Cultura Collective at Rumsey Street

*Main image courtesy of LeRoi DeRubertis, “Enmesh”