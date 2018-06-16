Grand Rapids Griffins Hand Out 200 Free Bike Helmets

Two hundred children will receive free bike helmets from the Grand Rapids Griffins during two events being held this month.

The Grand Rapids Griffins are partnering with Safe Kids Greater Grand Rapids to “put a lid on it.” Events are being held on Tuesday, June 19 and Tuesday, June 26.

Volunteers from the Griffins, Safe Kids and program sponsors will be on hand to properly fit these free helmets for the first 100 kids at each location. Helmets will be distributed to kids ages 1-12 (subject to availability), and a parent or legal guardian must be present for a child to receive a helmet.

Every child fitted with a new helmet during “Lids at the Library” will also receive a free t-shirt and poster featuring a quote from former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt that serves as this summer’s PALOI theme: “With Freedom Comes Responsibility.”

Put a Lid on It:

June 19 at 2 p.m. at Kent District Library’s Kentwood branch, 4950 Breton Rd. SE.

June 26 at 2 p.m. at Grand Rapids Public Library’s Van Belkum branch, 1563 Plainfield Ave. NE.

*Photo courtesy of Grand Rapids Griffins