GRAM on the Green Announces Lineup

Summer concert series GRAM on the Green returns on July 12 with a terrific lineup.

The free annual outdoor summer concert series is now in its 10th season. Concerts take place on Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. outside the Grand Rapids Art Museum. You can also take a stroll through the museum, which offers free admission on Thursday evenings following the performance.

Performances are held outdoors on the museum terrace and will take place rain or shine.

Lineup:

July 12 – Tunde Olaniran

July 19 – Soul Club & Yolonda Lavender

July 26 – Fauxgrass

Aug. 2 – Organissimo

Aug. 9 – Major Murphy with Frankie & Myrrh

Aug. 16 – May Erlewine

Aug. 23 – Earth Radio

*Photo courtesy of Grand Rapids Art Museum