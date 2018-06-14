GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

From festivals to performing arts, this weekend in Grand Rapids is off the charts. You can also help make the community a little greener by joining the Plaster Creek Stewards on Thursday for a replanting project. And, if you haven’t been to Riverside Park for Food Truck Fridays yet, you’re missing out. Want a little adventure in your weekend, head to TreeRunner Grand Rapids and tackle the Glow Night ropes course.

Founder’s Fest

(Saturday)

Celebrate beer & music on Saturday at Founders Fest. The annual street party promises a great day of entertainment and libations.

Founders Fest takes place from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Founders Taproom, 235 Grandville Ave SW. Tickets are $50 general admission, $40 mug club members, or get your tickets early and save, $40 general admission, $25 mug club members. Admission includes two drink tickets on your wristband for your first pint (excluding specialty beers) or two non-alcoholic beverages.

View the performance schedule and find out more at Founders Fest.

Grand Rapids Pride Festival

(Saturday)

With performances by David Hernandez, Betty Who, En Vogue and an array of local talent, this year’s Grand Rapids Pride Festival will be one for the books. Whether you are part of the LGBTQ community or an ally, head to Calder Plaza on Saturday between noon – 10 p.m. and show your Pride.

Entry is $8 or you can purchase a VIP ticket for $50. The festival will include vendors and food trucks as well as entertainment throughout the day.

C.S. Lewis Onstage: The Most Reluctant Convert @ DeVos Performance Hall

(Saturday)

Fellowship for Performing Arts brings its national tour of “C.S. Lewis Onstage: The Most Reluctant Convert” to DeVos Performance Hall on Saturday for a single performance.

Awarding-winning actor Max McLean presents this theatrical portrayal of Lewis’ journey from atheism to faith. In “The Most Reluctant Convert,” adapted exclusively from Lewis’ writings, McLean inhabits Lewis from the death of his mother and his estranged relationship with his father to the experiences that led him from vigorous debunker to one of the most vibrant and influential Christian intellectuals of the 20th century.

McLean is founder and artistic director of New York City-based Fellowship for Performing Arts, which produces theatre from a Christian worldview presented in leading performance venues nationwide and created to engage diverse audiences.

The performance takes place on Saturday, June 16 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $39 to $59. Tickets are available at Fellowship for the Performing Arts, by calling 800-745-3000, or by visiting the DeVos Performance Hall box office, at 303 Monroe Ave.

Greenhouse Night

(Thursday)

Bring your green thumb to 3770 Lake Dr. SE and spend the evening giving Michigan native plant seedlings a boost (aka “level up”) by transplanting them to bigger growing spaces.

A simple but vital task in the restoration work for Plaster Creek, these native plants develop deep roots that filter and soak up polluted stormwater when planted in rain gardens and landscapes.

The Plaster Creek watershed includes five townships (Gaines, Caledonia, Cascade, Ada, and Grand Rapids Twp.) and four municipalities (Kentwood, Wyoming, Grand Rapids and East Grand Rapids). Plaster Creek is labeled “unfit for partial body contact” by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality. The stream routinely tests positive for high rates of E. coli bacteria, and it has also been shown to be contaminated with toxic substances and excess nutrients from fertilizers. Erosion, sedimentation, and thermal pollution are constant problems in the stream that are exacerbated by high rates of stormwater run-off.

This event is organized by the Plaster Creek Stewards and takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Food Truck Fridays at Riverside Park

(Friday)

Head over to Riverside Park on Friday evening and enjoy local street food from an array of the city’s finest food trucks.

Every Friday through Aug. 31, area food trucks will line up at Riverside Park, 2001 Monroe Ave NE, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The trucks will be parked at the start of the park’s disc golf course. You can check in each week to see which trucks will be attending. Find out more at Food Truck Fridays.

Glow Night at TreeRunner Grand Rapids

(Friday)

Soar through the trees this summer on Friday nights at TreeRunner Grand Rapids. The ropes course will be alight with neon lights, adding a trippy feel to your evening.

Head to TreeRunner Grand Rapids, 2121 Celebration Dr. NE, on Friday from 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. to take part in this activity. Glow Nights will occur every Friday through Sept. 1.

*Main photo courtesy of What the Truck