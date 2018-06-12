Summer Pop-Up Market Returns to Alger Heights

Dozens of vendors will “pop-up” on Saturday in the Alger Heights neighborhood for the kick off of the second annual Eastern & Alger Pop Up Market.

The brainchild of Reinspired Treasures owners, Jay and Barbara Brooks, the Eastern and Alger Pop Up Market began in 2016 as a test event and has grown into a full-scale monthly pop-up, held on the third Saturday of each month from June through October.

The pop-up draws dozens of vendors spanning an eclectic mix of items, including antiques, handmade décor, original artwork, furniture, boutique clothing, artisan jewelry, all-natural personal care items and more.

The market has been such an economic driver for the Alger Heights community that it was honored by the City of Grand Rapids’ Neighborhood Business Alliance as the Best District Promotion for 2017.

“The idea came about as a way to introduce new people to Alger Heights while also giving something back to the community that has been so supportive of our local businesses,” said Jay Brooks. “The Alger Heights Business Association was quickly on board with the idea, and now having been honored by the City of Grand Rapids, the market has definitely become a success for our thriving community.”

The Eastern & Alger Pop Up Market is held in Alger Heights on Eastern Avenue, just a half mile north of 28th Street. The first market of the season is scheduled for Saturday, June 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Subsequent markets will be held on the third Saturday of every month through October.

