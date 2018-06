Fulton St. Farmers Market Introduces Summer Nights Series

Your Wednesday nights are about to get a lot more fun. That’s because the Fulton St. Farmers Market is introducing the Summer Nights Series.

Every Wednesday night from June 13 – Aug. 22, the Fulton St. Farmer’s Market, 1145 Fulton St E, will feature a wide array of fresh produce from farmers market vendors, local crafts/gifts from artisan market vendors, amazing food from a rotating selection of food trucks, entertainment, as well as games provided by the Midtown neighborhood association.

The Summer Nights Series takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fulton St. Farmers Market has teamed up with the Midtown Neighborhood Association and GR Loves Food Trucks on this weekly event.

*Photo courtesy of Fulton St. Farmers Market