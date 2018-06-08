Grand Rapids’ Top 5 Froyo Shops

From the Grand Rapids Magazine June 2018 issue. Available on newsstands now or via subscription.

What better way to cool off on a hot summer day than with a bite — or bowl — of frozen yogurt?

These are a few of our favorite places to find this tasty frozen treat in (and around) Grand Rapids.

The Pump House

Three locations, more than a dozen flavors and “a boatload of toppings” to choose from, and all sorts of character.

Sweet Yo’s Frozen Yogurt

Two locations, each with its own diverse selection of flavors (including plenty of dairy-, fat-, gluten-free and vegan-friendly choices).

Spoonlickers

Four locations, dozens of flavors of all-natural frozen yogurt made with fresh, locally produced fruits and dairy — “No artificial flavorings or colors, ever.”

Bloop Frozen Yogurt

Rotating menu of 10-16 flavorful selections made with “the freshest” ingredients.

Peachwave Frozen Yogurt & Gelato

Two West Michigan locations, dozens of creamy (and nondairy) frozen yogurt flavors (including many gluten-free options).

*Photo by Michael Buck, Bloop Frozen Yogurt