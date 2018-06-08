11 Ways to Celebrate Pride Month in GR

June is LGBTQ Pride Month and there are plenty of ways to celebrate your Pride this month in Grand Rapids. Break out your rainbow flags and check out our roundup below.

Story Time’s a Drag

June 10

Head to Books & Mortar on Sunday afternoon for Children and Family Reading Hour with local drag & theater performer Roxxy Mauron. Roxxy will be reading a selection of inclusive children’s books celebrating the LGBTQ community and the beauty of all people.

This event takes place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Books & Mortar, 955 Cherry St., and is open to all ages.

Pride Celebration Concert

June 10

Justice Choir GR raises its collective voice in honor of the LGBTQ community. The choir performs a free Pride Celebration Concert on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1100 Lake Dr. SE. A post-concert reception will follow and includes opportunities for attendees to learn more about how to get involved in local advocacy.

Justice Choir GR’s performance will include music intertwined with spoken word, presentations by community organizations, local activists and artists, poetry, video, visual art, and more.

Creston Vibes: Pride Sessions

June 10

Calling all LGBTQ performers and artists. Creston Brewery has a lot of love for those who have been marginalized and Creston Vibes wants everyone to know that it’s a safe space for LGBTQ art and its expression. So bring your art and participate on Sunday night. Creston will offer $2 off nachos and $1 half pints for participating artists.

Grand Rapids Chamber Pride Event

June 11

Raise your rainbow flag in pride with the Grand Rapids Chamber by spending your evening hearing the empowering achievements and experiences of different LGBTQ business professionals from the Grand Rapids area. The event will also include networking opportunities and hors d’oeuvres. This event takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Panelists Include: Shelley Padnos, vice chair for PADNOS; Graci Harkema, regional inclusion & diversity manager for TEKsystems; Kayden Grinwis, digital director for 8THIRTYFOUR Integrated Communications; and Jennie Mills, AA practice manager for Spectrum Health and chair of Healthy Pride IRG.

Registration is now closed.

Zorage

June 14

Zoko 822 and the Garage Bar & Grill are teaming up on this Pride celebration, which will take place from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., at 822 Ottawa NW, and includes live music from Mr. Brink & DJ Gobs. There will also be food and drink specials. Admission is free.

White Party @ Rumors

June 15

Rumors Nightclub celebrates its fourth annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival White Party on Friday night, featuring DJ Monica Parker and the Rumors House Divas. Come dressed to impress in your finest whites and kick off LGBTQ PRIDE Weekend.

Tickets available at the door: $10 for 21+; $20 for under 21.

Grand Rapids Pride Festival

June 16

The 30th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival is being held on Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. at Calder Plaza. The festival includes entertainment by En Vogue, Betty Who, and David Hernandez, plus special performances by Circle Theatre’s production of Fun Home, and performances by your favorite area drag divas.

Tickets range from $8 – $50. The festival will benefit the Grand Rapids Pride Center.

Pride Block Party @ The Apartment Lounge

June 17

Grand Rapids’ oldest LGBTQ establishment will celebrate Pride with a block party on Sunday, June 17. This year’s theme is the ’80s and attendees are encouraged to dress the part. So break out those bangle bracelets and tease your hair.

Craft beer from Creston Brewery will be on tap and there will be entertainment throughout the day, including performances by pop-rock band Betty, soul-pop artist Lex Allen, performance artists Gracie and Rachel, the West Michigan Gay Men’s Chorus, and spoken word by Grand Rapids-based Rachel Gleason as well as performances by area drag artists: Dymond Denae, Jasinya Maria Sanchez, and Batty Davis.

Ivy Winters, of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame, will also be on hand as the evening’s guest host. DJ’s Monica Parker and Keller Shaw will keep the music going between performances.

This free event takes place from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. outside of The Apartment Lounge, 33 Sheldon Ave NE.

LoveWins @ the Rainbow Bridge

June 22

The fourth annual LoveWins at the Rainbow Bridge takes place on Friday, June 22, from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. That is when the Blue Bridge will be transformed into rainbow colors in honor of Pride.

This is a free event.

The Drunken Retort LGBTQ Night

June 25

The June 25 edition of The Drunken Retort will feature a night of LGBTQ performers. Hosts for the evening include spoken word poet Rachel Gleason, nonbinary touring poet, performer, youth educator, & mental health advocate KFG, and Eirann Betka, operator of The Fuse Box venue, producer of Comedy Outlet Mondays at Dog Story Theater, and president of performance troupe Funny Girls.

This event takes place at Stella’s Lounge from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Scoopsgiving @ Grand Rapids Pride Center

June 26

Who doesn’t want an excuse to indulge in a double scoop of ice cream? Visit Furniture City Creamery from noon to 10 p.m. on June 26 for ice cream and know that 20 percent of your purchase will benefit the Grand Rapids Pride Center.

Whitecaps Pride Night

July 12

Don’t worry, GR|MAG does know how to count, but we couldn’t forget the West Michigan Whitecaps Pride Night, taking place in July. Head out to Fifth Third Ballpark and cheer on the Whitecaps.

Take advantage of the Pride Night ticket package, which is $19 and includes an upper box ticket and a t-shirt ($2 goes to the Grand Rapids Pride Center). When purchasing tickets, select Upper Box in section 120 to join the Pride Night group. The deadline to order this ticket package is June 28. It’s also Altogas Thrifty Thursday, which means you can enjoy $2 hot dogs and $2 20 oz. beer throughout the evening.

Gates open at 6 p.m. The game starts at 7:05 p.m.

*Photo courtesy of Grand Rapids Pride Festival